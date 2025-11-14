71 F
Clarksville Obituary: David Leon Kern, Sr.

April 11th, 1944 — November 13th, 2025

David Leon Kern, Sr.
David Leon Kern, Sr.

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – David Leon Kern, Sr., age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

Following David’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no services are planned.

David entered this life on April 11th, 1944, in Evansville, IN to the late William Kern and Fannie Jones Kern. He was a member of Marion United Methodist Church. David was a notable associate at Walmart for over 40 years, where he held various management positions. After his retirement, David’s passion for work remained evident as he chose to return part time with Walmart.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Ann Ferrell Kern; children, David Kern, Jr. (Jerry); Kelly Bribiesca (Chris); grandchildren, Allie Novakowski (Greg), and Christopher Bribiesca (Pilar); great-grandchildren, Scott, Gianna, Hannah-Jane, Philomena, Carlo, Gemma, and Mark Novakowski, Diego and Andrea Bribiesca.

Memorial donations may be made to Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Chris Bearden, 5548 Louise Road, Cumberland Furnace, TN 37051.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

