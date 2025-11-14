Clarksville Obituary: Gayle Annette Boone Dawson

Clarksville, TN – Gayle Annette Boone Dawson, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, November 13th, 2025, at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Gayle was born on January 2nd, 1949, in Erin, TN, to the late Richard and Addie Mae Boone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nelson Dawson; brothers, Carney Boone, William (Bill) Boone, Calvin Boone, Jesse Boone, Jerry Boone, Robert Boone; sisters, Claudell Wotton, Marjoree Higgins and Pamela Matthews.

Gayle is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda (Baker) Raborn, Tammy (Barry) McElroy; brothers, Lewis Boone, Ricky Boone, Micheal Boone; sisters, Carol Vasquez, Elaine Franklin, Sulynne Denton, Donna Boone, Emily Conroy; five grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Dalton, Addie (Alex) Allen, Sarah (Alex) DeBerry, J.T. (Makalah) McElroy, Trace (Mae) McElroy; great grandchildren, Emma Kate Dalton, Ely Nash Dalton, Gracelynn Mae Allen, Elle-Mae McElroy, Andeigh Lynn McElroy; and soon to be great grandchildren, Ruby Annette DeBerry, Ruth Pearl Allen.

Gayle had a passion for her family and loved spending time with them, especially her Sunday rides with her sister-in-law Carol Boone.

Gayle loved all of her cats and dogs, she also loved the wildlife and enjoyed feeding the deer. She enjoyed cooking and searching for new recipes to make.

Gayle was also known to love a good cup of coffee at anytime of the day or night.

Gayle was a radiant person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, at 4:00pm. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025, from 2:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.