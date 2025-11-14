Clarksville Obituary: Jaiden Ahmad Smith

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Jaiden Ahmad Smith, 22, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Friday, November 21st, 2025, at 2:30pm. Bro. Paul Bunger will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service.
Jaiden was born on August 13th, 2003 in Fort Campbell, KY. He passed away on November 11th, 2025.
From a young age, Jaiden was determined with a relentless drive to become the best version of himself that he could be. He had an impressive work ethic and was passionate about pursuing his dreams. In addition to spending time with friends and family, he also loved hiking, photography, music, and playing the keyboard. While his time on this earth was brief, his family and friends will remember the profound impact he had on the lives around him.
Jaiden is survived by his loving mother, Carine Jean-Smith and step father, James Smith; father, Jeffery Smith and step-mother, Kheela; siblings: Tavyan Smith, Demetrius Smith, Xzavyer Smith, Luke (Sarah) Smith, and Cara Smith; maternal grandfather, Edduard Jean and maternal grandmother, Marie Fils; paternal grandmother, Carolina Williams; aunt, Pauline (Demond) Brown, who was instrumental in Jaiden becoming who he was; and many other family members and friends.
