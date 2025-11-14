New National Guard Armory Breaks Ground at Fort Campbell to Boost Soldier Readiness

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Military Department hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new National Guard Readiness Center at Fort Campbell, near the Tennessee National Guard Unit Training and Equipment Site, Building 6090, on October 22nd, 2025.

Soldiers and leaders from the Tennessee Military Department, Fort Campbell, and local civic leaders celebrated this milestone and new construction initiative that will improve the readiness of Soldiers in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

“Tennessee Guardsmen training at Fort Campbell will soon be able to utilize a modern National Guard Armory,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The new facility will greatly improve our readiness and ability to train for our federal and state missions while using first-class resources offered on Fort Campbell.”

The 31,000 square foot facility being constructed will provide modern administration, training, supply, and storage with energy-efficient equipment and other features to reduce operating costs. It will also provide adequate parking for Soldiers, visitors, and the unit’s tactical vehicles and equipment. The readiness center will be co-located with the existing National Guard maintenance facility.

“Soldiers will be able to train in classrooms, the new drill hall, and have immediate access to the Fort Campbell training areas,” said Ross. “Having this readiness center so close to these resources will benefit our Soldiers for generations.”

The Tennessee State Building Commission approved this project, funded by both the federal government and the State of Tennessee, in July 2021. Lyle Cook Martin of Clarksville took over the design in August 2022 and worked with the department to meet requirements necessary to receive construction funding.

Martin completed designing the new facility and those designs were used to award a guaranteed maximum price contract with Hoar Construction of Nashville.