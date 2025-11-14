Yellow Creek Baptist Church Brings Holiday Cheer with Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Cumberland City, TN – As autumn settles into Tennessee and families begin preparing for the warmth of the Thanksgiving season, Yellow Creek Baptist Church is once again stepping forward with a mission rooted in generosity, fellowship, and faith.

On November 15th, 2025, from 9:00am until noon, the church will host its annual Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Giveaway—an event that has become a cherished tradition for many in the community.

Excitement is already building as volunteers prepare 400 food boxes, each thoughtfully packed and topped with a 2-pound ham. The boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with one box allotted per household to ensure as many families as possible can receive support. For Yellow Creek Baptist Church, this isn’t simply a giveaway; it’s an opportunity to share love, hope, and connection during a season that brings both joy and challenges for many families.

A key part of making this outreach possible is the church’s ongoing partnership with Waverly Cash Saver grocery. Their collaboration helps ensure that every box is filled with quality food items capable of brightening a family’s Thanksgiving meal. The church expressed heartfelt gratitude for this partnership, viewing it as an answered prayer and a blessing to the community.

What makes this event truly stand out, however, is the spirit behind it. Volunteers look forward not only to handing out food but to offering prayers, smiles, and warm greetings to those who drive through.

“We can’t wait to see you, pray with you, and load you up this Saturday!” the church shared—a message that captures the heart of the outreach. For many returning families, familiar faces make the experience feel like a reunion; for newcomers, it often marks the beginning of meaningful relationships.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church, located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road in Cumberland City, TN, welcomes everyone in need. The event moves quickly each year, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

For more information, call 931.447.2600. As the holiday season approaches, Yellow Creek Baptist Church continues shining as a beacon of generosity, reminding the community of the power of shared kindness and the joy found in giving.