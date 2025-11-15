APSU Women’s Basketball Welcomes Indiana State for Sunday Showdown at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (1-1) vs. Indiana State (2-1)

Sunday, November 16th, 2025 | 1:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Indiana State for a Sunday 1:00pm matchup at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (1-1) recently took a 75-65 loss to Vanderbilt, November 12th, at F&M Bank Arena. Kyra Perkins paced the Governors with 16 points, going five-for-nine from the field. Veronaye Charlton, Anovia Sheals, and Ines Gnahore also saw double-figure scoring. The Governors outscored the Commodores 22-13 off turnovers and 10-13 from the bench.

Indiana State (2-1) most recently took a 65-60 win at Western Kentucky on November 14th. Jayci Allen led the Sycamores with 14 points as Amerie Flowers and Clemisha Prackett had ten rebounds each.

The Sycamores picked up their first win of the season with a 90-69 decision against Eastern Illinois, November 11th, at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.

This is the fifth meeting of the Governors and Sycamores, with the APSU Govs leading the all-time series 3-1. The last matchup was a 74-56 Governor win, November 15th, 2024, in Terre Haute.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fifth season as a head coach and fifth year with the Governors.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

Young added three freshmen to the squad in Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Branton, and McKenzie Neal, and six transfers in Kyra Perkins, Veronaye Charlton, Mya Williams, Maeva Fotsa, Ines Gnahore, and Lameria Thomas.

The Governors lead the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 49.3 field-goal percentage, a 74.3 free-throw percentage, 17.5 offensive rebounds per game, and 24.0 turnovers forced per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton leads the conference with a 68.8 field-goal percentage and is second with a 2.67 assist/turnover ratio.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the ASUN with 5.0 assists per game and is fourth with a 2.50 assist/turnover ratio.

McKenzie Neal is seventh in the conference with 1.0 blocks per game.

Mya Williams ranks sixth with 2.00 three-pointers per game.

About the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State is 2-1 on the season, 1-0 at home, and 1-1 on the road.

Tierney Kesley leads Indiana State with 16.0 points per game.

Amerie Flowers leads with 11.7 rebounds per game, ranking first in the MVC and 15th in Division I.

The Sycamores are first in the Missouri Valley with 39.7 bench points per game, ranking 18th in Division I.

