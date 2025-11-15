Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball 69-63 Win over UNC Greensboro at Bedford Arena

Greensboro, NC – Graduate forward Collin Parker led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team with 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, as the Governors earned their third win of the new season in a 69-63 victory against UNC Greensboro, Saturday, at Bedford Arena.

Parker’s 22 points and nine rebounds both are the most by a Gov through the opening four games of the season. Tate McCubbin followed Parker with 13 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Zyree Collins continued his double-figure scoring streak with 11 points in addition to his five boards and team-best two steals.

Austin Peay (3-1) opened the game with a 6-0 lead after holding UNC Greensboro to six-straight misses and a trio of turnovers in the first five minutes; however, the Spartans responded with 10-straight points and forced seven-straight APSU misses to take their first lead of the night.

With UNCG leading 12-8 nine minutes into the contest, Parker and Anton Brookshire forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions, which translated to fastbreak layups for the APSU Govs to tie the game. Scores by Collins and Parker then extended APSU’s lead to four, and the Govs maintained the lead until the final five minutes of the first half when UNCG made back-to-back three-pointers.

After the under-four media timeout, Parker’s fourth basket sparked a 10-0 run for APSU, who made six of its final eight attempts of the half, taking a 33-27 lead into the half.

The Spartans opened the second half on a 17-8 run to take a five-point lead – its largest lead of the night – seven minutes into the period. Three-pointers by Parker and Ja’Corey Robinson ended the Spartans’ scoring run, and a pair of McCubbin free throws regained a five-point APSU advantage with 10 minutes to play.

McCubbin made back-to-back attempts from beyond the arc to extend APSU’s lead to eight with 1:26 to play, and the Govs maintained a two-score advantage through the final 86 seconds to come away with the 69-63 lead.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University out-rebounded UNCG 43-35, including 11-5 on the offensive glass. The Govs scored 13 second-chance points in the win, the most since scoring 13 in the season opener against Bryan, November 3rd.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University earned its first win against UNC Greensboro, improving to 1-2 all-time in the series.

Austin Peay State University improved to 8-11 all-time in the state of North Carolina.

Collin Parker led Austin Peay State University with a season-high 22 points – his first time leading the APSU Govs in scoring. Parker is the first Gov to eclipse 20 points in a game this season.

Parker’s nine rebounds also are the most by a Gov this season.

Parker’s five assists are tied for the second-most by a Gov this season, and trail only Zyree Collins’ six assists in the season opener against Bryan, November 3rd.

Tate McCubbin and Zyree Collins extended their double-figure scoring streaks to four games.

Zyree Collins’ 55 points are the fifth-most by an APSU freshman in their first four-career games and the most since Dez White scored 56 points in his first four games of the 2023 season.

Rashaud Marshall earned his first start as a Governor.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads back west for a Tuesday 7:00pm game against Ole Miss at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. Following the game against the Rebels, the Governors face Tulsa in a November 21st 7:00pm game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.