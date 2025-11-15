Austin Peay State University Volleyball Concludes 2025 Season with Thrilling 3-2 Win at West Georgia

Carrollton, GA – Taly Cloyd and Lauren Wallace combined for 44 kills as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team concluded its 2025 season with a 3-2 win against West Georgia, Saturday, at The Coliseum.

Austin Peay (5-23, 3-13 ASUN) and West Georgia went back and forth to open the first set until a 6-0 run by the Wolves allowed them to lead 14-8. The Wolves continued to extend their lead as a Gov error allowed them to take a 19-11 lead.

The Governors fought back, as kills by Taly Cloyd, Nicole Okojie, and Dani Kopacz tied the set at 23. Austin Peay State University took the set’s final three points to take the 26-24 first set win.

The two teams continued to exchange shots as a kill by Sarah Butler tied the set at 14. The Wolves began to pull away from the APSU Govs as a kill by Alex Strating allowed them to take a 21-18 lead. A kill by Remmi Cooke would get the Govs as close as 21-20, but the Wolves ended the set on a 4-0 run for the 25-20 second set win.

Austin Peay State University and West Georgia were tied at 15 to begin the third frame with a kill by Lauren Wallace. A 5-0 run by the Wolves allowed them to lead 23-17. The Wolves ended the set with a kill and an ace to take the 25-18 third set win. An ace by Addi Hultquist tied the fourth set at 7.

The two teams tied at every point until three kills by Cloyd gave them a 19-16 lead. The Wolves came back to tie the set at 22 with a kill by Sanai Young. Consecutive kills by Kopacz ended the set with the APSU Govs taking the 25-23 fourth set win.

A kill by Wallace early in the fifth set gave the APSU Govs a 5-4 advantage. West Georgia took the 7-6 lead with a Govs error, but a kill by Cooke tied the set at 7. A kill by Cloyd and Okojie gave the Govs a 12-8 lead. Austin Peay State University errors allowed the Wolves to get within one at 13-12, but kills by Lauren Wallace and Taly Cloyd ended the fifth set, giving the Gove the 15-12 win for the 3-2 match win.