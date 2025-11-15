Clarksville Obituary: Michael Wood

Clarksville, TN – Michael Wood was born on May 11th, 1963 in Canton, IL to Delores Wood Bennett. He passed away on November 12th, 2025. Michael served 11 years in the United States Army and then went on to retire from the United States Postal Service.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. Michael had an impressive hunt just before his passing where he shot a remarkable 7-pointer. He loved going on cruises with his wife and spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Delores. He survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Rebecca Wood, children: Corey Childs, Craig (Laura) Childs, Tim (Lindsay) Wood, and Christina (Josh) Switzer, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Please visit Michael’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.