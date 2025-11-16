Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 16th-20th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a dynamic stretch of weather this week, beginning with calm, cool sunshine and ending with a wet, storm-filled pattern.

The first half of the week brings bright skies and chilly nights, but by midweek, rain and thunderstorms return as a warm, moist air mass pushes into the region. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown to help you plan ahead.

Sunday will bring sunny skies and crisp fall air, with a high near 62 degrees. A north-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will add a chill, and occasional gusts may reach up to 20 mph.

It will turn much colder Sunday night under mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping to around 34 degrees. A light north wind will fade into calm conditions by evening, making for a cold but peaceful night.

Monday will start another bright and sunny day, with a high near 62 degrees. Winds will be calm early before shifting to a gentle east-southeast breeze around 5 mph in the morning.

There will be a shift in the weather Monday night as a chance of showers develops, followed by the possibility of thunderstorms after midnight. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 46 degrees and a southeast wind between 5 and 10 mph. Rain chances sit at 50 percent.

Tuesday will be active, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. The day turns partly sunny with a warm high near 73 and a south-southwest wind blowing 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph. Rain chances are at 60 percent.

Tuesday night continues the unsettled trend with showers likely and thunderstorms possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies and a low near 57 degrees accompany a south-southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain: 60 percent.

Wednesday offers a brief break, though a 40 percent chance of showers remains. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a light southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night returns to wetter weather with a chance of showers early, increasing to likely showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. The night stays mostly cloudy with a low near 57 degrees and a light south wind. Rain chance rises to 60 percent.

Thursday will continue the soggy pattern, with showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures near 73 degrees, and the chance of precipitation sits at 60 percent.

Thursday night will likely bring yet another round of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with a low near 58 degrees and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

As the week ends, Clarksville-Montgomery County will find itself transitioning from sunny fall calm to an active stretch of rain and thunderstorms. Be sure to keep jackets handy for the chilly nights and stay weather-aware as the midweek storm system approaches.