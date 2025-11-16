Marsha Blackburn Report: Republicans Defeat the Chuck Schumer Shutdown

Washington, D.C. – This week, after Democrats forced the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Republicans defeated Chuck Schumer’s demands for $1.5 trillion in wasteful far-left spending and reopened the federal government.

For 43 days, Democrats kept the government shut down to use American taxpayers as political leverage to appease the radical left. This shutdown cost our economy tens of billions of dollars, delayed and canceled tens of thousands of flights, and forced American workers to go without paychecks for over a month.

Tennesseans can breathe a sign of relief knowing they will once again receive essential services, our brave service members will be paid, and families will get the paychecks they rely on after Democrats inflicted needless pain on the American people. Americans will not forget this.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Tennessee is home to 400,000 veterans of our U.S. military who choose to call the Volunteer State home. It’s an honor to represent these veterans as a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. Earlier this year, I introduced the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act, which would place veterans at the center of the community care referral process so that they can seek care from providers in their own communities. Watch my video honoring Tennessee veterans here, and read more here.

Federal government bureaucracy should not get in the way of America’s veterans getting the health care they need. Ahead of Veterans Day, I led my colleagues in introducing a resolution recognizing community care as essential to meeting veterans’ health care needs. This resolution reaffirms my commitment to ensuring veterans in Tennessee and across America can access high-quality and affordable health care. Read more here.

The President of the United States is the Commander-in-Chief, and chain-of-command boards at America’s military bases should reflect current leadership. Following reported failures to display portraits of President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on chain-of-command boards at U.S. military bases, I introduced the Respect the Chief Act. This would ensure military bases continue this longstanding tradition and prevent leftists from disrespecting the chain of command. Read more here.

It was an honor to speak with students from Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee, to celebrate the work their band put into performing in President Trump’s inaugural parade earlier this year. The inaugural parade is a great American tradition that began with George Washington in 1789, and we were thrilled this tradition was allowed to continue after being previously canceled due to the weather. The Red Hawks fundraised tirelessly for their trip to D.C., and I was honored to have played a small part in helping these students reach their goals. Their performance certainly made Tennessee proud. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, Google responded to the letter I sent to CEO Sundar Pichai demanding answers after its large language model, Gemma, manufactured criminal allegations against me. Google‘s response is a failed excuse to address how this happened and how the company will prevent future bias against conservatives. Read more here, and watch my floor speech about this here.

It has been a little over a month since President Donald J. Trump established the Memphis Safe Task Force to crack down on violent crime. There have already been more than 2,600 arrests, including violent, repeat offenders. Read more about this in my weekly column here.