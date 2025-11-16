Tennessee Tourism Awards $2 Million in Enhancement Grants to Boost 30 Communities

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) Commissioner Mark Ezell announced today that 30 communities will receive more than $2 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants to strengthen local tourism assets and drive Tennessee’s continued growth as a world-class destination.
The grants help cities and counties enhance experiences, draw more visitors and increase economic impact. Eligible projects include improvements to stages, signage, historic preservation, ADA accessibility and other upgrades to local attractions and venues.
“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD. “When we invest in local attractions and experiences, we’re supporting small businesses, creating jobs and generating visitor-paid tax dollars that benefit Tennesseans in every community.”
“These grants are an investment in the future of Tennessee’s communities, helping attract visitors and generate lasting opportunities,” said Melanie Beauchamp, Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach, TDTD. “Their impact is especially visible in rural areas, turning local assets into long-term opportunities for growth and improving quality of life for residents.”
This year, Tourism Enhancement Grants were awarded to 12 at-risk and distressed communities. A full list of grant recipients and their awards can be found below.
|Organization
|County
|Award
|Anderson County Government
|Anderson
|$49,000
|Town of Louisville
|Blount
|$100,000
|City of Charleston
|Bradley
|$52,500
|County of Cannon
|Cannon
|$91,000
|City of Crossville
|Cumberland
|$60,000
|City of Smithville
|DeKalb
|$4,067.43
|Dickson County
|Dickson
|$50,000
|City of Coalmont
|Grundy
|$100,000
|Town of Tracy City
|Grundy
|$100,000
|City of Chattanooga
|Hamilton
|$90,000
|Hawkins County
|Hawkins
|$100,000
|Beech River Watershed Development Authority
|Henderson
|$36,000
|Jackson County
|Jackson
|$79,135
|Town of Dandridge
|Jefferson
|$82,971
|Johnson County
|Johnson
|$57,666.14
|City of Tiptonville
|Lake
|$48,735
|City of South Pittsburg
|Marion
|$100,000
|City of Etowah
|McMinn
|$100,000
|Meigs County Government
|Meigs
|$95,000
|City of Sweetwater
|Monroe
|$88,200
|Monroe County Government
|Monroe
|$17,412.92
|Town of Vonore
|Monroe
|$14,211
|Historic Rugby Inc.
|Morgan
|$92,625
|Town of Byrdstown
|Pickett
|$99,750
|Putnam County
|Putnam
|$100,000
|City of Murfreesboro
|Rutherford
|$10,000
|Town of Smyrna
|Rutherford
|$20,500
|City of Kingsport
|Sullivan
|$100,000
|City of Spencer
|Van Buren
|$26,433.75
|City of Collinwood
|Wayne
|$80,000
