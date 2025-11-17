20 Tennessee Vols Basketball Improves to 4-0 After Controlling 91-66 Win Over Rice at Food City Center

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team led from start to finish Monday night in a 91-66 triumph against Rice at Food City Center.

Senior forward Felix Okpara paced No. 20/17 Tennessee (4-0) with a game- and career-high 20 points, adding eight rebounds in the program’s 40th consecutive non-conference home victory.

The Volunteers held Rice (2-3) to just one make on its first nine attempts from the floor through the opening six-and-a-half minutes, en route to building a 21-9 advantage midway through the first half. The Owls responded with nine of the next 11 points to get within five at the 6:41 mark, but the Tennessee defense again took over, forcing nine consecutive misses while taking a 36-22 lead.

The margin sat at 13, 39-26, at the intermission, as the Volunteers shot 53.1 percent (17-of-32) and held Rice to a 24.1 percent (7-of-29) clip at the other end. The Owls’ leading scorer, graduate guard Tre Broadnax, went 0-of-11 from the floor in the first 20 minutes, including 0-of-6 from deep.

After Rice started the second half with a 3-pointer, Tennessee went on a 9-2 run in 1:52—senior guard Ethan Burg capped it with his third 3-point make in as many attempts—to take a then-game-best 17-point edge, 48-31, with 17:01 to play.

The Volunteers extended the cushion to 20 for the first time with 7:47 to go when they went in front, 71-51. They pushed it as high as 26, 83-57, on a three-point play by freshman forward Nate Ament with 3:59 remaining. Tennessee went on to claim its third consecutive decision by at least 25 points.

Okpara’s first 20-point performance came on 8-of-10 shooting, as he also set a career best in made field goals. The Lagos, Nigeria, native also made all four of his free throws and had two assists.

Ament concluded the night with his first collegiate double-double, as he amassed 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, the latter mark leading all competitors. He added a career-best three steals in the decision.

Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie totaled 17 points and a game-high eight assists, the latter of which led all game. The Preseason Second Team All-SEC designee shot 6-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-6 beyond the arc. Burg, meanwhile, finished with a career-best 11 points in the victory.

Senior guard/forward Nick Anderson scored 19 points to pace the Owls, while freshman guard Cam Carroll had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Senior guard Jalen Smith added 10 points.

Tennessee held Broadnax to just five points and without a made field goal, as he missed all 16 of his attempts from the floor, eight of which came from beyond the arc. The Volunteers became the first team to hold an opposing player without a made field goal on 16-plus attempts since March 8, 2022, and just the fourth to do so in the last 20 seasons (2006-26).

The victors turned in a dominant performance down low, amassing a 52-16 edge in paint points and a 22-8 margin in second-chance points. They had a 47-31 advantage on the glass and pulled down 18 offensive rebounds. Tennessee also shot 52.3 percent (34-of-65) on the night.

Follow the UT Vols

To keep up with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team on social media, follow @Vol_Hoops on Instagram and X/Twitter, as well as /tennesseebasketball on Facebook.

Next Up For UT Men’s Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team finishes their five-game, season-opening homestand Thursday at 7:00pm when they welcome Tennessee State to Food City Center, live on SEC Network+.