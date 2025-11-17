Clarksville Obituary: CW3 (Ret) Michael Azert

Clarksville, TN – Michael “Mike” P. Atzert (28th September 1973 – 13th November 2025) was a private man who would not appreciate being the focus of attention. Acknowledging this, we ask for forgiveness rather than permission to recount a truly remarkable life.

Devoted husband to his wife, Julia, adoring father to his son, Charles Isaac Atzert, son to Walter and Mary Atzert and brother to Kathie Garrett, brother-in-arms to a literal Army of friends.

Mike enlisted in the US Navy in 1992, serving for nine years and achieving the rate of Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class (AT2). He served aboard ship for multiple operational tours before closing out his Navy career as an instructor at the Naval Aviation Schools Command (“A” School), Pensacola, FL.

During his brief break in service, he worked in the microchip manufacturing industry in Austin, TX, before answering the call to serve once more. Opting, this time, for the US Army Warrant Officer Corps, he was accepted to Flight School just prior to 9/11. He retired in 2013 as a CW3. While in the Army, he flew AH-64D Apache helicopters, first in Korea and later out of Fort Campbell, KY.

As a member of C Co, 3rd Battalion, 101st Aviation Regt, Mike deployed to Iraq (once) and Afghanistan (twice). He was a talented pilot and a tireless warfighter who earned the trust and respect of everyone who knew him. He worked with countless Infantry and Medevac units, most notably the British Special Boat Service (SBS) unit that he supported on a near-daily basis in the Red Desert near Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2011.

After retiring from the Army, Mike went on to serve a new life-saving mission. He joined AirEvac as a pilot in 2013, where he continued to fly with distinction. He earned special recognition with a set of wings for flying his 1000th patient in December 2022. “If Mike said it was safe to go, we trusted him and we went.”

He flew 1361 flights for AirEvac. In flight, he never missed the chance to play tour guide, sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of the “fork in the road, Kid Rock’s house, the roaming dinosaurs, and more.” Ever the Navy man decades later, on the ground he cleaned the floors and did handyman tasks. He brought tools and cleaning products from home to maintain rotor blades and aircraft windows. He mopped the hangar floor; no one showed more pride in keeping the aircraft, the hangar, the base orderly and clean, and no one had to ask him. He made the coffee every morning. He cultivated the “grumpy guy” persona, but those who know him knew the truth – he was full of heart and truly cared about people, but didn’t want you to know it.

In July of 2021, Mike started his most important mission – fatherhood. With the birth of Charles, the purpose of Mike’s life was rewritten. His love, fascination, and pure devotion to Charles were obvious to anyone who knew him. With more time, Mike would have undoubtedly imparted a PhD-grade education in music, the world, and the intricacies of the Mazda Miata.

Mike was stoic but empathetic, fiercely intelligent but always relatable with a sharp sense of humor. He hungrily consumed facts, details, and an understanding of how things worked. He had little patience for pomp and ceremony; he prized competence and honesty. He was deliberate and precise in everything he did. He was courageous, and he will be sorely missed.

The only proper conclusion is to respect Mike’s actual wishes and to summarize with the remarks he chose for himself:

Mike Atzert

“Hey, thanks.”

A casual celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 20th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Deacon John Krenson officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Burial, Full Military Honors and an AirEvac Flyover will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com