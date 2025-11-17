Clarksville to Host 2025 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship at APSU Dunn Center November 18th-22nd

Clarksville, TN – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will bring championship-level volleyball back to Clarksville this fall as the city prepares to host the 2025 NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship, November 18th-22nd, at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Dunn Center.

Sixteen of the nation’s top junior college teams will compete for the national title, representing programs from across the country. In 2024, participating teams traveled from New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Florida.

The championship is expected to draw more than 350 student-athletes and an additional 1,500 spectators, coaches, and recruiters, generating an estimated $1.6 million in visitor spending on lodging, dining, transportation, and local attractions throughout the week.

Event Schedule & Details

Dates: Wednesday, November 18th – Saturday, November 22nd

Location: Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University

Championship Match: Saturday evening, November 22nd

Broadcast: Final-day games will be streamed live on ESPN+

Tickets: www.simpletix.com/e/njcaa-d1-women-s-volleyball-championship-2-tickets-228677

“We are thrilled to host this tournament in Clarksville for the second year,” said Visit Clarksville Board of Directors Chair Ginna Holleman. “The Visit Clarksville sales staff works hard year around to discover and recruit all types of new events that we could potentially host. Amateur sporting events showcase our city to a wide variety of people from across the nation, but those individuals also spend money at our hotels, restaurants, shops and gas stations. Those sales tax dollars help make a difference for all of our residents.”

Visit Clarksville extends a special thanks to community partners ACME Sports, Dave & Buster’s, The Roxy Regional Theatre, and the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center for their support in bringing this event to Clarksville.

Since July, Visit Clarksville has recruited or assisted with 16 sporting events including softball, baseball, gaming, shooting, hockey, cross county, motorcross, soccer and cheerleading. These events brought 22,000 people to the city and generated spending of more than $8.5 million with 12,000 hotel room nights.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in Clarksville-Montgomery County. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2024, the economic impact of tourism spending in Clarksville-Montgomery County contributed $419.5 million to the local economy.