Monday, November 17, 2025
Clarksville’s BLK Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovation, Leadership, and Community Impact

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The 2025 BLK Excellence Banquet returned to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center recently for an evening of dinner and music, and a chance to recognize “the brilliance and excellence of Black-owned and Black-led organizations in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The ceremony honors individuals and organizations who exemplify excellence in business, leadership, community advocacy, and professionalism, to include entrepreneurs, educators, and change-makers.

BLK Clarksville’s Tiffany Perkins announced this year’s honorees: Keterri Shuford – Co-Founder and CEO of The Nurture House Group, Ronnie Glynn – State Representative District 67, Kayla Cole-Hoosier – Founder & CEO Winter’s Angels, and Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun – Visual Artist and Art Community Curator.

Perkins said, “It was a great time. We increased our numbers and the number of awards we presented. The conversation was great. Each of the honorees addressed the crowd, and all four of them were really  impactful and were received very well. I felt like we chose the perfect people for the moment.” 

Photo Gallery

Tennessee Families to Receive Full SNAP Benefits as TDHS Resumes November Issuance
City of Clarksville Announces Spring Creek Parkway Phase 2 Moves Forward with Significant Construction Milestones
Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

