Five-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down 41A Bypass in Clarksville; Minor Injuries Reported

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a multi-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 1369 Ashland City Road (41A Bypass). The crash occurred at approximately 6:56am on Monday, November 11th, 2025, and involved five vehicles.

The Bypass is currently completely shut down, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time, they are not believed to be life-threatening. No further information is available at this time.

