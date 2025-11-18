APSU Men’s Basketball Rally Falls Short in 72-65 Road Loss to Ole Miss

Oxford, MS – Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team used a 23-6 run to tie the game with six minutes to play; however, it fell just short of the upset bid and dropped a 72-65 decision against Southeastern Conference foe Ole Miss, Tuesday, at The Pavilion.

After missing 10 of its first 13 second-half attempts, Austin Peay (3-2) went 9-for-12 from the field with a quartet of three-pointers in the comeback, highlighted by a pair of Rashaud Marshall dunks and a deep, game-tying three-pointer by Matt Enright.

Collin Parker led the Governors with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Marshall matched his career-high in scoring with 14 in addition to six rebounds – all six of the former Ole Miss transfer’s rebounds came on the offensive glass. Freshman Zyree Collins was second on the team with 17 points, matching his season’s best performance with six assists in the effort.

After a slow start by both sides, Ole Miss (5-0) scored the first two baskets of the game off a mid-range jumper and later the game’s first three-pointer two-and-a-half minutes into the contest. On the ensuing possession, Marshall collected a missed APSU attempt and laid it back in for a score. Anton Brookshire then connected with Parker to cut the Govs’ deficit to one with 16:46 to play in the opening half.

The Governors and Rebels exchanged scores for most of the opening period, with Parker making back-to-back attempts from beyond the arc to cut into a nine-point Ole Miss lead.

After 10-straight open possessions by both teams – following a Creighton Morish jumper and Ole Miss three-pointer with three minutes to play – the Rebels scored a layup for the half’s final points to take a 31-23 advantage into the halftime break.

Following a second-half-opening layup by Marshall, the Rebels responded with a 13-2 run to take the largest lead of the night of 44-27 with 15:03 to play.

With 12:12 to play, Collins made a contested layup and drew the foul; after converting the free point, the Rebels respond with a jumper to extend their lead to 48-32. Parker’s third triple of the night then sparked a 14-0 run, with Marshall and he trading layups to begin the stretch. Parker then connected with Marshall on the baseline for an alley oop, made another three-pointer, and Marshall’s second alley-oop came just a possession later when Collins attacked the restricted area and threw it up to Marshall. 48-46 Ole Miss, 8:25 to play.

The Rebels regain a multi-score lead after a three-pointer and a split trip to the free throw line.

Tate McCubbin connected on a three to cut the Rebels’ lead in half, and then, Collins found Enright, who connected on a triple from nearly 35 feet away to tie the game at 52 with 6:23 to play.

The Rebels responded with a 14-2 run to retake a double-figure lead. A pair of Parker free throws and a Collins three-pointer cut the deficit to seven with 1:33 to play, but the Rebels and Govs split the final eight points of the night, resulting in the seven-point game.

The Difference

Ole Miss’ 14-2 run late in the second half. After Austin Peay State University erased its 17-point deficit, the Rebels made four-straight baskets and five free throws to lead 66-54 with under three minutes to play.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 0-6 all-time against Ole Miss. The seven-point decision is the second-closest in series history, trailing only an 83-80 game, December 18th, 1990.

Collin Parker led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the second-straight game with 18 points – tied for the third-most by a Gov this season.

Parker and Tate McCubbin led the APSU Govs with eight rebounds.

Parker’s four three-pointers paced APSU and were a season-high.

Zyree Collins continued his double-figure scoring streak to begin his collegiate career with 17 points. He has scored in double figures in all five games of the early season.

Collins’ 72 points are the third-most by a freshman in their first five-career games since 2000 and the most since Elijah Hutchins-Everett’s 79 points in 2021.

Rashaud Marshall matched his career’s best scoring performance, with his 14 points being his most since a December 15th, 2024 game against Alabama-Birmingham when he played at Arkansas State.

Marshall also tied his career-high with two steals, while his two blocks are his most since a three-block outing against Indiana State (11/2/24) during his season with the Red Wolves.

With Zyree’s three-pointer 5:44 into the game, Austin Peay State University extended his streak of consecutive games with a triple to 739 – a stretch that began February 23rd, 2002 against Southeast Missouri.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout of the 2025-26 basketball season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay concludes its extended road trip against Tulsa in a Friday 7:00pm contest at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.