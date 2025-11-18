Montgomery County Announces Vacancy in Tennessee House District 75 After Rep. Jeff Burkhart’s Passing

Montgomery County, TN – The seat for Tennessee House District 75 is vacant following the passing of State Representative Jeff Burkhart on November 14th, 2025. Representative Burkhart faithfully served the residents of Montgomery County from 2023 to 2025. – The seat for Tennessee House District 75 is vacant following the passing of State Representative Jeff Burkhart on November 14th, 2025. Representative Burkhart faithfully served the residents of Montgomery County from 2023 to 2025.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 5-1-104, the Montgomery County Commission is seeking nominations to select an interim representative to serve the remainder of the term until the general election is held and a new representative is sworn in. As the Tennessee General Assembly’s session begins in January, Nominations and voting to fill the vacancy will take place at the Formal Commission meeting, December 8th, 2025, to ensure District 75 has representation.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a citizen of Tennessee for 3 years, and a resident within and a qualified voter of the district they represent for 1 year. Interested candidates may submit a letter of interest, current resume, and a copy of their current voter registration card to Montgomery County Chief of Staff Lee Harrell at lharrell@montgomerytn.gov, no later than noon Wednesday, November 26th, 2025. All qualified candidates will be given 5 minutes to speak to the County Commission at the Informal meeting Monday, December 1st, at 6:00pm, 2025.

“Representative Burkhart was a dedicated public servant whose work left a lasting impact on our community. Jeff will be remembered for his leadership, commitment to the people he served, and dedication to improving the lives of Tennesseans. As we mourn his loss, we must also ensure that the residents of District 75 continue to have representation at the state level. The nomination process will allow us to ensure the constituents are represented while honoring his legacy of service,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.