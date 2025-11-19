Clarksville Obituary: Clarence G. Eastman, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Clarence G. Eastman, Jr., age 55, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on November 12th, 2025. He was born on July 24th, 1970 in Berrien County, MI, to Clarence and Eva Eastman who preceded him in death.

Clarence was one-of-a-kind. He had a spirit of giving and helped anyone in need. He could fix almost anything, work on cars, and have dinner cooked all in a days work. Clarence loved woodworking and creating signs and outdoor furniture. He also liked all things Coca-Cola and lighthouses. Clarence will be remembered as a loving son, husband, and father.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kara Koelndorfer Eastman; children: Ronald Kade Koelndorfer, Cyle Ivan Eastman, and KC Dakota Eastman; and his cats: Ziggy, Muffy, and Felix.

