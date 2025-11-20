57.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 21, 2025
HomeSports#20 Tennessee Vols Basketball Closes Homestand with Dominant 89-60 Win Over Tennessee...
Sports

#20 Tennessee Vols Basketball Closes Homestand with Dominant 89-60 Win Over Tennessee State

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Men's Basketball Caps Homestand in Style with Blowout Win Over Tennessee State. (UT Athletics)
Tennessee Men's Basketball Caps Homestand in Style with Blowout Win Over Tennessee State. (UT Athletics)
Tennessee Volunteers - UT VolsKnoxville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team concluded its five-game, season-opening homestand Thursday night with an 89-60 victory over Tennessee State at Food City Center.

Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie paced No. 20/17 Tennessee (5-0) with 17 points in a contest it led for all but 42 seconds and never trailed.

After the two teams split the opening baskets, the Volunteers went on an 11-0 run in just 1:58 to go ahead, 13-2, through three minutes. Senior guard Amaree Abram connected on three 3-pointers during that period, keying a 5-of-6 start from the field for the home team.

Tennessee conceded the next bucket, but then rattled off another 11-0 burst, this one over 6:19, to go ahead by 20 with 9:32 on the timer. That came during a stretch of 8:06 during which Tennessee State (2-3) went scoreless and missed 12 consecutive field-goal attempts.

 

The Volunteers expanded their lead as high as 26 on multiple occasions in the first frame and took a 22-point margin, 43-21, into the locker room. They shot 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from long range while holding the Tigers to a 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) mark, including forcing misses on their first 10 attempts. Head coach Rick Barnes‘ team also forced 13 first-half turnovers, leading to a 15-3 edge in points off giveaways.

Tennessee pushed its lead to 30 for the first time with 14:14 on the timer, as a pair of free throws by freshman forward Nate Ament made it 62-32. The advantage reached 34 on multiple occasions before a 9-0 run in 2:13 by the Tigers trimmed it to 76-51 with 5:44 left.

The contest ended with the Volunteers ahead by 29, as the team registered its fourth straight win by at least 25 points.

Gillespie, who made all six of his 2-point attempts, co-led all players with five assists and had two steals. Ament, who went 7-of-8 at the stripe, finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and a game-best four steals, with the latter mark a new high in his young career.

Abram finished with 15 points to match Ament, as he went 4-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 at the line. Freshman forward DeWayne Brown II reached double figures for the first time as a collegian, producing 13 points behind a 7-of-8 tally on free throws.

Senior guard Aaron Nkrumah tallied a game-high 19 points and a co-game-best five assists for the Tigers. Tennessee held him to 5-of-16 shooting from the field, including a 1-of-8 mark beyond the arc, but he went 8-of-10 at the line. Redshirt senior guard Travis Harper II posted 17 points, while junior forward Antoine Lorick III had 12 points on perfect clips from the floor (3-of-3) and the line (5-of-5).

 

The Volunteers logged an assist on 20 of their 25 field goals, as well as shot a dazzling 31-of-35 (88.6 percent) on free throws, their first time surpassing 30 makes since Dec. 7, 2022. At the other end, they held Tennessee State to 18-of-56 (32.1 percent) shooting overall, including a 5-of-27 (18.5 percent) ledger on 3-pointers.

Follow the UT Vols

To keep up with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team on social media, follow @Vol_Hoops on Instagram and X/Twitter, as well as /tennesseebasketball on Facebook.

Next Up For UT Men’s Basketball

With its five-game homestand complete, the Tennessee men’s basketball team now heads to the Players Era Men’s Championship in Las Vegas, where its first game set for Monday at 12:00pm CT (1:00pm ET) against Rutgers, live on TNT and HBO Max from MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secures 68-54 Road Triumph Over Chattanooga
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Rey Aimar Clendening
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information