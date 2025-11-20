Clarksville Gas and Water Department Cancels Planned Wilson Green Water Outage and Maintenance scheduled for Tonight

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has announced that the planned water outage and water valve maintenance for the Wilson Green Subdivision, originally scheduled for Thursday, November 20th, 2025, at 10:00pm, has been cancelled. A new date for the utility work will be announced once it has been determined.

The maintenance project was expected to temporarily interrupt water service and cause periods of low water pressure throughout Wilson Green and portions of nearby connecting streets. Utility crews had prepared to intermittently turn water off during the scheduled work window as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade and maintain the water system.

This valve maintenance is an important step ahead of a larger water valve replacement project that will be scheduled for a future date. Once rescheduled, the work will again require service adjustments for residents in the affected areas.

Clarksville Gas & Water will share the updated maintenance schedule through its regular communication channels as soon as new arrangements are finalized. Residents are encouraged to monitor official city and department updates for information about future utility construction and service impacts.

The department appreciates the community’s patience as crews continue making improvements designed to ensure reliable water service for Wilson Green and surrounding neighborhoods.