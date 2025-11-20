Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 20th–24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect an active stretch of weather through the weekend, with multiple rounds of rain, thunderstorms, and periods of fog moving across the area.

Temperatures will stay mild for several days before cooler, calmer conditions return briefly. Here is a detailed look at what to expect each day and night.

Thursday will bring a wet and stormy setup from morning through late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11:00am, followed by more showers and a possible thunderstorm between 11:00am and 3:00pm, and steady showers after 3:00pm. Patchy fog early in the day may reduce visibility before 9:00am. High temperatures will reach near 64 degrees with a light east wind. Rainfall totals could range from a half inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Thursday night continues the unsettled pattern, with showers likely throughout the night and a chance of thunderstorms after 3:00am. Patchy fog may redevelop between 11:00pm and 5:00am. The low will fall to around 58 degrees as a light east-southeast wind becomes calm. Rain amounts should remain generally light, except for heavier pockets within thunderstorms.

During the day on Friday, it will remain warm and unstable, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm expected. The high will climb to around 71 degrees. South-southwest winds will run between 5 and 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. Rain coverage remains high, with a 90% chance of precipitation.

Friday night will stay active early, with showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight, then a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms until 3:00am, followed by lingering showers after 3:00am. The low will dip to around 56 degrees. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the west-northwest as the night progresses.

There will be a break on Saturday, with only a 20% chance of showers before noon. Cloud cover will dominate, and temperatures will top out near 65 degrees. North-northwest winds will run between 5 and 10 mph, helping push drier air into the region.

Saturday night turns cooler and calmer, with patchy fog developing after 9 p.m. Otherwise, the night will be partly cloudy with a low near 41 degrees. Light north winds will gradually become calm.

Sunday looks pleasant, with areas of fog early before clearing to mostly sunny skies. The high will reach near 65 degrees with a light north-northeast breeze. This will likely be the nicest day of the extended period.

Sunday night brings increasing clouds and a slight 20% chance of showers after midnight. The low will settle around 44 degrees with a calm wind becoming easterly near 5 mph.

To begin the workweek, Monday shifts back to unsettled weather, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach near 64 degrees.

Monday night brings another significant round of rainfall, with showers likely and an 80% chance of precipitation. The low will be around 52 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville–Montgomery County will see a mix of active weather and small windows of calm. After a stormy end to the week, a pleasant Sunday provides a brief break before rain returns to start the new week. Stay weather-aware and plan accordingly.