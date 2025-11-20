Clarksville Obituary: Billy Joe Lee

Clarksville, TN – Billy Joe Lee, 89, of Indian Mound, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on November 19th, 2025, surrounded by the family he so deeply loved. A devoted husband, father, and friend, Billy Joe will be remembered for his faith, strength, humor, and unwavering love of storytelling—a man both tough as nails and tender of heart.

Born on March 20th, 1936, in Indian Mound, Tennessee, Billy Joe was the son of Johnnie and Ocie Dean Harper Lee. Billy Joe cherished his childhood and often shared vivid stories about growing up in rural Lee Hollow, recalling days spent with his grandparents, parents, and siblings. His knack for storytelling made him the heart of every gathering, and his laughter could fill any room. His children and grandchildren especially loved when he sang old songs to them, each tune a glimpse into the world he grew up in.

In 1958, Billy Joe married the love of his life, Robbie Elizabeth Allen, beginning a beautiful partnership that spanned more than six decades. Together, they built a life rooted in devotion, resilience, and faith. Their home was always open to family and friends, filled with warmth, love, and the comforting hum of shared conversation.

A hardworking man, Billy Joe spent many years employed as a butcher for Frosty Morn before turning to a life of farming, where he found peace in the land and purpose in his daily work. Even after retirement, he remained active—never one to sit idle for long—fishing, hunting, and teaching his children and grandchildren the same skills and respect for nature that he had learned in his youth.

Billy Joe was a proud member of Hopewell Community Church, where his faith shone brightly through his kindness and service to others. His strength and headstrong spirit were balanced by his deep compassion and gentle heart, qualities that endeared him to everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Ocie Dean Harper Lee; siblings, Dorothy Nell Bagwell, Bobby Lee, Baxter Lee, infant sister, Florence Lee and his beloved grandson, Joshua Dale Lee.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Robbie Elizabeth Allen Lee; his son, Ricky(Kim) Lee; and his daughters, Jo Ann(James) Keatts and Brenda(Bill) Edwards. His grandchildren: Billy Lee, Amanda Lee, Michael Keatts, Brandon(Nichole) Lee, Aaron(Jessie) Edwards, Mary(Chris) Fey; great-grandchildren: Austin Miller, William Lee, Aniya Lee, Hanna Pieratt, Amy Pieratt, Evan Keatts, Elliott Keatts, Allie Jo Lee, Reagan Lee, Haedyn Lee and Maggie Edwards; great-great-grandchild, Alice Myers. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, close relatives, and his church family, all of whom he loved dearly.

A celebration of Billy Joe’s life will be held on Monday, November 24th, 2025, at Hopewell Community Church in Indian Mound, Tennessee. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories beginning at 10:00am, with the service starting at 11:00am, officiated by Dr. Bill A. Edwards. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, Tennessee. Pallbearers include Billy Lee, Michael Keatts, Brandon Lee, Aaron Edwards, Chris Fey, Mike Lee, Terry Lee, and Scotty Buchanan, with honorary pallbearers Austin Miller, William Lee, Evan Keatts, Haedyn Lee, and Elliott Keatts.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Community Church Building Fund, 111 Riversbend Road, Indian Mound, Tennessee 37079, in honor and memory of Billy Joe.

Although we feel the deep ache of this temporary separation, we are grateful for every moment we had and find peace in knowing he is in the presence of our Lord and Savior. We long for the day to join him in our Father’s home. Until then, his legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the family he raised, and the love he shared with all of us.

Arrangements entrusted to Gateway Funeral Home, Clarksville, Tennessee.