Clarksville Obituary: Truman Edward Hughes

Clarksville, TN – Truman Edward Hughes age 91, of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 19th, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley and Greg Black officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Hughes family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Truman entered this life on June 23rd, 1934 in Houston County, TN, son to the late John James Hughes and Ida Brooks Hughes. Truman had a tremendous work ethic and had a fruitful career doing many trades. He was very blessed to live independently up until the time of his death. In addition to spending time with family, Truman’s true passion in life was working with mules and horses; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Truman was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Hughes, Arthur “Ott” Hughes, Ewing Hughes, Addie Lee Horn, and Betty Hughes.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Jennifer (Tommy) Andrews; grandchildren, Abbie Andrews, Thomas Andrews III, James Andrews, Carlee Smith, Alexis (Rance) Smith; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Truman also leaves behind his very special friend, Greg Black; along with nieces and nephews, Billie Jean Dillard, Steve Hughes, Kathy Weatherspoon; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Black, Doug Wetherspoon, Jason Horn, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Jeremiah Boone, Ty Dillard, Victor Dillard, and Greg Dillard.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.