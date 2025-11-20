56.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Truman Edward Hughes
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Truman Edward Hughes

June 23rd, 1934 — November 19yj, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Truman Edward Hughes
Truman Edward Hughes

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Truman Edward Hughes age 91, of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 19th, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley and Greg Black officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Hughes family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.

Truman entered this life on June 23rd, 1934 in Houston County, TN, son to the late John James Hughes and Ida Brooks Hughes. Truman had a tremendous work ethic and had a fruitful career doing many trades. He was very blessed to live independently up until the time of his death. In addition to spending time with family, Truman’s true passion in life was working with mules and horses; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Truman was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Hughes, Arthur “Ott” Hughes, Ewing Hughes, Addie Lee Horn, and Betty Hughes.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Jennifer (Tommy) Andrews; grandchildren, Abbie Andrews, Thomas Andrews III, James Andrews, Carlee Smith, Alexis (Rance) Smith; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Truman also leaves behind his very special friend, Greg Black; along with nieces and nephews, Billie Jean Dillard, Steve Hughes, Kathy Weatherspoon; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Black, Doug Wetherspoon, Jason Horn, Brandon Hughes, Derek Hughes, Jeremiah Boone, Ty Dillard, Victor Dillard, and Greg Dillard.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.

To order memorial trees in memory of Truman Edward Hughes, please visit our tree store.
 

About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral

Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas

For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.

With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.

Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.

We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.

For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com

Previous article
Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Announces 2nd annual Deck the County Holiday Business Light Competition
Next article
Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing Woman Nora Mitchell, Last Seen in 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information