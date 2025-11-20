Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Announces 2nd annual Deck the County Holiday Business Light Competition

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation invites local businesses to showcase their holiday spirit in the 2nd annual Deck the County: Holiday Business Showdown.
This friendly competition encourages businesses across Clarksville and Montgomery County to showcase their most creative and spirited holiday lights and decor for a chance to be named the best in the county.
Businesses are encouraged to enter their most festive holiday displays no later than December 11th by visiting the christmasinclarksville.com page and selecting the Business Category to be considered.
The top five finalists will be featured on the Montgomery County Government Facebook page, where community members can cast their votes online from December 12th–19th.
The top three winners will be notified and publicly announced, and receive an award during the Ice Sculpting and Holiday Movie Night at Downtown Commons on Monday, December 22nd, at 6:00pm.
The business with the most votes will take home this year’s trophy—and the all-important bragging rights for the year, and a digital ad at Downtown Commons from January through March.
Montgomery County encourages all local business owners to share their holiday spirit and help “Deck the County” with cheer. Let the holiday decorating begin!