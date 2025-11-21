Clarksville Obituary: Sharon Helen Wells

Clarksville, TN – Sharon Helen Wells, a beacon of love and spirited gentleness, passed away peacefully on November 15th, 2025, in Kyle, Texas. Born on October 21st, 1949, in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, to Sarah and George Kimpton, Sharon’s life was a testament to the strength and warmth of her spirit. She was a devoted Christian who lived her faith through her actions, always placing the needs of her family and loved ones above her own.
In 1988, Sharon married her beloved James Wells in Texas, embarking on a journey of love and companionship that would be forever cherished. Together, they built a life grounded in mutual respect and joy until James preceded her in death in 2019.
A proud mother, Sharon raised her children with unwavering dedication. Her legacy is carried on by her children: Robert Wells, Tracy Hidalgo (Glen), and Harry Anthony (Judy). She was a cherished grandmother to Sabrina O’Rourke and an adored great-grandmother to Thea, Levi, Zackery, and the expected Willow Wells. Sharon’s siblings, Sandy, Karen, Marsha, and Linda, will remember her as the heart of their family, a source of endless support and love.
Sharon also shared a special bond with Peanut, her beloved dog who brought companionship, comfort, and joy into her days. Peanut was never far from her side, offering quiet warmth and loyalty that brightened her life in countless ways.
Sharon’s professional life was marked by her entrepreneurial spirit, having owned and operated her own housekeeping business in Clarksville, TN, for a decade. However, her true vocation was the nurturing and upbringing of her family, to which she dedicated most of her life with remarkable devotion.
Her interests were as diverse as they were enriching. Sharon found solace in the rhythmic motions of knitting and the intellectual challenge of crossword puzzles and computer brain games. She was an avid reader, often found with a book in her hand, lost in the worlds created by her favorite authors. Sewing was not just a hobby but a way of expressing her love, as she crafted blankets and quilts that would become heirlooms, cherished reminders of her skill and care.
In her younger years, Sharon’s kitchen was the heart of her home, filled with the aromas of her cooking and baking. Her recipes were not just meals but expressions of her love, shared at a table surrounded by family and laughter.
Sharon Helen Wells will be remembered as a woman of extraordinary love, whose gentle presence could light up a room. Her spirit was a source of comfort and strength to everyone she met. As we bid farewell to Sharon, we celebrate a life rich in experiences and filled with the joy of giving. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide us, a loving testament to a life well-lived.
