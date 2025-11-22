Clarksville Obituary: Rodney Gene Fowler

Clarksville, TN – Rodney Gene Fowler, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, at 56 years old.

Rodney was born on December 24th, 1968, to Edward Leroy Fowler, Jr. and Lelawala M. Thornburg.

Rodney is preceded in death by his father, Edward Leroy Fowler, Jr.; and grandfather, Stewart Thornburg.

Rodney is survived by his mother, Lelawala Fowler; sister, Kelly Jean Chalas; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 25th, 2025, at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Sango Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made and live-streaming of the services viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.

