Clarksville Police Hit-and-Run Investigation Underway Following Man Found Deceased on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 12:07am, Saturday, November 22tn, 2025, a woman walking along Providence Boulevard flagged down a Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officer and reported that a male was lying unresponsive in a ditch near Walker Street.

Officers quickly located the individual and immediately began CPR; however, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

FACT Investigators responded to the scene, and preliminary evidence indicates that the male was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Investigators are currently working to identify and notify the next of kin, and the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

