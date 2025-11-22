Fort Campbell Engineer Officer Reflects on Service, Family Legacy and Leadership Journey

Fort Campbell, KY – When U.S. Army Capt. Anna Roberts arrived at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, she carried a deep sense of duty and family legacy. Two cousins and her brother had served before her, inspiring her to build a life defined by leadership, discipline and purpose.

“I’m a passionate and patriotic person,” Roberts said. “I could think of no greater purpose than to give my time, energy and effort to the defense of this country. The engineer branch appealed to me because of its variety—there’s no other branch that touches so many missions.”

Commissioned in 2018, Roberts began her career with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, serving in airborne and sapper operations with the 21st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team. She later deployed to Africa with the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, advising partner nations, and went on to command Breacher Company, 21st Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

“Serving as a company commander in an infantry combat team was one of the most defining moments of my career,” she said. “It allowed me to lead and train a formation that provided engineer support to multiple units in the brigade and to see tremendous growth within my Soldiers, noncommissioned officers and junior officers.”

Now serving as a project engineer and military liaison with the Fort Campbell Resident Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, Roberts manages multiple large-scale projects that directly support Soldiers and their families—including new barracks construction, a child development center renovation and several infrastructure upgrades.

“I represent the government and oversee contractors, construction activities, administrative tasks and design reviews,” Roberts said. “It’s rewarding to be part of building and maintaining the very places my Soldiers and I have relied on and used every day.”

Her operational experience has taken her far beyond the gates of Fort Campbell. In 2023, she deployed to Somalia, training and advising the Somali National Army on staff planning and operations. Earlier, while leading Breacher Company, she participated in multinational exercises with NATO allies in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

Roberts describes Army engineers as the force’s “Swiss Army knife.”

“The engineer branch is critical to both combat operations and civil infrastructure,” she said. “We provide mobility, counter mobility, survivability, civil construction, disaster relief and geospatial support. Wherever the mission goes, engineers are already paving the way.”

Transitioning from military command to a predominantly civilian organization like USACE has brought new growth opportunities.

“The environment is more collaborative and peer-to-peer,” Roberts said. “I’ve learned to understand people’s strengths and communication styles—once that’s identified, teamwork becomes much simpler and more efficient.”

For Roberts, Veterans Day carries both personal and professional meaning.

“It’s a time to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and to honor the people who made them possible,” she said. “Every Veteran’s commitment matters—their story matters—whether they served on the front lines or supported the mission behind the scenes.”

Balancing military service, leadership and personal goals isn’t without challenges.

“There’s never enough time,” Roberts said. “You have to prioritize what’s most important. The Army teaches you to adapt, delegate and trust your team—skills that translate perfectly into project management.”

Trading combat boots for construction sites hasn’t changed Roberts’ sense of mission—it’s expanded it.

Looking ahead, she sees her dual experience in combat engineering and military construction as a foundation for continued service.

“The range of experiences I’ve had has given me the flexibility to pursue multiple paths,” she said. “But no matter where I go, I hope my legacy is about the people I’ve worked with and the teams we’ve built together. Helping others reach their potential—that’s what leadership is really about.”