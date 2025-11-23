Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 23rd-27th, 2025, Sunny and Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Clarksville, TN – As Clarksville–Montgomery County moves into the holiday week, residents can expect a mix of pleasant fall sunshine, several rounds of rain, and a midweek cooldown that will lead into a chilly Thanksgiving.

Fog, showers, and shifting winds will shape the first half of the week before temperatures take a sharp drop just in time for the holiday.

Sunday will begin with patchy fog before 9:00am, but once it lifts, the day turns mostly sunny with a comfortable high near 63 degrees. Winds remain calm, making for a mild and enjoyable late-fall afternoon.

Sunday night brings another round of patchy fog between 9:00pm and 2:00am. Otherwise, skies remain partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees, with calm winds continuing.

To begin the workweek on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy, and showers are likely late in the afternoon, mainly after 5:00pm. Highs reach near 65 degrees with calm winds becoming south-southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Rain chances sit at 60 percent.

Monday night will be wet throughout the evening and overnight as showers become widespread. Lows drop to around 54 degrees, and southeast winds increase to 5–10 mph. Rain is expected, with a 100 percent chance of precipitation.

More showers are expected on Tuesday, especially before noon, with a 70 percent chance of rain. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and highs reach near 68 degrees. Winds shift from the south to the west at 5–10 mph as the rain tapers off.

Tuesday night holds a slight 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy with a cooler low around 45 degrees and a west wind at 5–10 mph.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday but noticeably cooler, with a high near 54 degrees. West-northwest winds pick up at 10–15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph, adding a chill to the air.

Wednesday night turns cold under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures dropping to around 29 degrees. A light west-northwest wind near 5 mph will keep the night crisp.

Thanksgiving Day is shaping up sunny and dry, though chilly, with a high near 48 degrees—perfect for holiday travel but brisk for any outdoor gatherings.

Thursday night will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling to around 26 degrees, marking one of the coldest nights of the week.

As the area heads toward Thanksgiving, residents should be prepared for early-week fog, several periods of rainfall, and a sharp cooldown by midweek. Sunshine will return just in time for the holiday, but colder temperatures will settle in across Clarksville–Montgomery County. Stay weather-aware and enjoy a safe and warm Thanksgiving week.