Austin Peay State University Football’s Montreze Smith Jr. Named One of 25 Finalists for 2025 Jerry Rice Freshman Award

Clarksville, TN – Montreze Smith Jr., a redshirt freshman linebacker on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, was named one of 25 finalists for the 2025 Jerry Rice Award, which is presented by Stats Perform to honor the national freshman player of the year in the FCS, Monday.

Smith Jr. is the third player in Austin Peay State University history to be named a finalist for the Rice Award and is the first defensive player to be named a finalist in program history. Austin Peay State University’s previous finalists for the Rice Award were quarterback Draylen Ellis, who finished tied for sixth in 2020, and wide receiver Drae McCray, who finished 15th in 2021.

Of the 25 finalists for the 2025 Rice Award, Smith Jr. is one of six defensive players and one of two players from the United Athletic Conference to be named a finalist.

In his first season at Austin Peay State University, Smith Jr. totaled 74 tackles, 40 solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pick-six, one forced fumble, and one pass breakups. He led the Governors in tackles, solo tackles, interceptions, and defensive touchdowns; while ranking second on the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles.

Smith Jr. also ranked 14th in the UAC in total tackles and 17th with 6.2 tackles per game. He also ranked 13th in the conference in tackles for loss and 10th in sacks. Smith Jr. also ranked fourth in the UAC in interceptions and was one of three linebackers in the conference tied for the lead in interceptions at that position.

Smith Jr. led all UAC freshmen in tackles, tackles per game, solo tackles, tackles for loss, and interceptions, while ranking second among freshmen in sacks.

A native of Carrollton, Georgia, Smith Jr. led Austin Peay State University with three double-digit tackle games this season, with all three coming in UAC games. Smith Jr. recorded 61 of his 74 tackles and averaged 7.8 tackles per game in UAC play; he also totaled 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, a pick-six, and a forced fumble in conference action.

In Week 9 against North Alabama, Smith Jr. recorded 12 tackles, 10 solo tackles, two interceptions, and 1.0 tackles for loss to post the third double-digit tackle, two-interception game in Austin Peay State University’s digital record-keeping era. Against Samford in Week 12, Smith Jr. recorded five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a 35-yard pick-six. He would go on to earn UAC Freshman of the Week honors for his performances against North Alabama and Samford.

The Jerry Rice Award, celebrating its 15th anniversary season, is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, who starred in the FCS at Mississippi Valley State University. Past recipients include Cooper Kupp, Chase Edmonds, Trey Lance, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders.

The Rice Award includes true and redshirt freshmen, and all 13 FCS conferences are represented by a finalist. The recipient, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced, December 3rd, and honored at the Stats Perform National Awards Show, January 3rd, in Nashville, Tennessee.