Clarksville Obituary: Thomas Glenn Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Thomas Glenn Baggett, age 74, passed away on November 23rd, 2025 at home with family. Thomas was born on March 28th, 1951, in Clarksville, the son of the late Thomas Acie Baggett and Bettie Sue Smith Baggett.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tay Joslin officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a Masonic Service at 6:00pm. The family will receive friends again on Wednesday from 9 :00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Sue Baggett Laymon.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Geraline Hutton Baggett. Other survivors include a daughter, Margaret Renee Baggett McClendon and grandchildren Jayson Thomas McClendon and Maggie Elizabeth McClendon. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Laymon, nephew David Simmons, niece Jennifer Hawkins and nephew Duane Laymon (Ashley) as well and great nephews Alexander Laymon and Ryker Laymon.

Thomas was hard-working and dedicated to his job and family. He was gentle and kind and loved by all who knew him. He was a 1969 graduate of Clarksville High School. Thomas retired from Sunbeam Bread/Lewis Bakery Company after 30 years of service where he never missed a day of work. He was a proud member of Masonic Lodge #761 as well as the Order of the Eastern Star 202. Spending time with family was the highlight of his life, especially his grandchildren who were perfect in his eyes. He also enjoyed attending Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star events.

Pallbearers include Jayson McClendon, Duane Laymon, Allan DeShields, Charles Griffin, Mike Lankford and Mike Wilkerson. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Ellis, Larry Alford, David Sweatt, Joel Andalon, Whitey Deep and Gwendol Pugh.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

