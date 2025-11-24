63.3 F
Clarksville Police Report Missing Woman Nora Mitchell Safely Located

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that missing person Nora Mitchell has been safely located, bringing relief to both investigators and her family. CPD officials express their appreciation to the community for the tips, shares, and assistance offered throughout the case.

Mitchell was first reported missing on October 30th, 2025, when her mother contacted police, stating she had not heard from her daughter since July 2024. The lengthy period without contact raised significant concern, prompting CPD to open an investigation and request the public’s help in locating her.

