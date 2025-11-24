Clarksville’s Bikers Who Care Host 44th Annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s own Bikers Who Care (BWC) held its 44th Annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run recently, and though there were some changes to the format, hundreds of motorcyclists rode through the streets of the city, bringing Christmas toys for families who might need a little help during this upcoming holiday season.

In past years, the event began at Governor’s Square Mall. This year, hundreds of motorcycles lined up at Budweiser of Clarksville. While they waited for everyone to arrive, riders enjoyed food trucks and music played by a DJ.

Riders stated showing up before 11:00am, even though the ride wasn’t scheduled to start until 1:00pm. As is tradition, Santa Claus rode the lead motorcycle. He was joined by Mia Golden, the daughter of Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

A circuitous route took them to Appleton Harley Davidson, where participants enjoyed a benefit celebration with live music and food trucks.

BWC is a major supporter of children’s charities in Clarksville.

