APSU Announces GOVing Tuesday 2025 to Boost Campus Development Projects

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is raising money for 17 campus projects through December 2nd, 2025, to celebrate GOVing Tuesday 2025, the university’s version of the national Giving Tuesday movement.

The campaign features a fundable project format that allows donors to directly contribute to campus initiatives benefiting academics, athletics, and student support services. Each year, a committee of faculty, staff, alumni, and students selects specific projects for funding.

“GOVing Tuesday lets our community see exactly where their dollars are making a difference at Austin Peay State University,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Each project has been carefully selected to address needs and create a significant impact for our students and programs.”

Since the 2022 launch of its fundable project format, GOVing Tuesday has successfully funded 38 projects that directly enhance the Austin Peay State University experience.

This year’s featured projects include initiatives to enhance student safety and learning, such as biofeedback technology for student-athletes to improve mental resilience and performance. The campaign also supports academic innovation, including a virtual reality laboratory for engineering technology students to explore 3D models and systems in immersive environments.

Several projects are focused on student support and accessibility. The Govs Emergency Fund provides crucial assistance to students, faculty, and staff facing sudden financial hardships, while a laptop loan program expansion aims to serve the university’s growing population of military-affiliated students (who represent approximately 3,700 of the more than 11,000 students at APSU).

This year’s selection prominently features community outreach, with initiatives connecting APSU students with local children through mentorship programs and supporting STEM education in rural Tennessee schools. The campaign also includes practical upgrades to campus facilities, from new equipment for the culinary arts program to improvements for the university’s GIS operations center.

Donors can participate in GOVing Tuesday by splitting contributions across multiple projects or selecting specific initiatives that align with their interests. If a chosen project reaches full funding, additional contributions will support the Fund of Excellence for that area.

The complete list of projects and gift options is available at the GOVing Tuesday 2025 Hub at www.alumni.apsu.edu/Govingtuesday. The campaign runs through December 2nd, with the goal of fully funding all selected projects by the end of the day.