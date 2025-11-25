Clarksville Obituary: Luke William Allshouse

Clarksville, TN – Luke William Allshouse, age 38, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025.
The family will receive friends from 10:00pm to 11:00am on Saturday, December 6th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00am. Following the service, Luke will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Luke entered this life on February 20th, 1987, in Dallas, Texas to Bill and Lydia Allshouse. Luke was raised in Mexico as his parents dedicated their lives to mission work with World Gospel Mission. This unique upbringing shaped his character and instilled in him a deep sense of purpose. He was currently a member of LifePoint Church in Clarksville, TN and worked as a talented Electrical Project Supervisor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Allshouse; daughter, Emily Allshouse, and sister, Ariel Joy Kent (Ron). Luke also leaves behind his wife’s loving parents, Ariadne Contreras and Franco Alvarez, as well as his wife’s sisters, Jaqueline and Ariadne Garcia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emily’s college fund.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
