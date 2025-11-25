62.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Rollover Accident on Whitfield Road Near Blakemore Drive

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at approximately 12:47pm on Whitfield Road near Blakemore Drive.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time; however, they do not appear to be life-threatening. Whitfield Road is currently shut down, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route until the vehicle can be removed from the embankment.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for approximately another hour.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

