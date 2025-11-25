Legends Bank Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot Surpasses $25K to Benefit Progressive Directions

Clarksville, TN — Legends Bank hosted its 6th Annual Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at Cross Creek Clays, raising $25,500 to benefit Progressive Directions, Inc.

The annual event brought together local businesses, community members, and Legends Bank employees for a day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and giving back. Proceeds will support Progressive Directions, Inc., a regional intellectual and developmental disability agency proudly serving more than 1,000 individuals and families each day across Middle Tennessee.

“Each year, this event reminds us what can happen when our community comes together for a cause,” said Tommy Bates, Legends Bank President & CEO. “We’re proud to continue supporting the life-changing work of Progressive Directions, Inc., whose mission perfectly aligns with our own commitment to helping people and strengthening our community.”

Progressive Directions, Inc. President & CEO Jay Albertia expressed his appreciation, sharing, “We are beyond grateful to Legends Bank for their generosity and to everyone who joined us for the clay shoot and live auction. Together, we raised over $25,500, a tremendous accomplishment that directly benefits individuals with disabilities across our region. Legends Bank has been a valued partner for more than 25 years, and this long-standing relationship reflects our shared commitment to compassion, inclusion, and community.”

This year’s success was made possible through the support of participants, volunteers, and sponsors. Legends Bank extends a special thank-you to the event Challenge Sponsors: Beachaven Auto Care & Towing, Travis Electrical Service, Slate Concrete, TW Frierson Contractor, Inc., and Little Piping & Mechanical, LLC.

Since its inception, the Legends Bank Game Changer Charity Clay Shoot has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofit organizations, making a lasting impact throughout the region.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank, founded in 1998, is a trusted community bank serving Middle Tennessee with 10 branch locations across Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties. Committed to providing personalized financial services, Legends Bank offers a wide range of banking products, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, and financial planning solutions.

For more information, visit www.legendsbank.com