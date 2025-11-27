40.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Education

Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to Meet December 5th at O’Malley Family Welcome Center

News Staff
The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees hosts its quarterly meetings in the O’Malley Family Welcome Center. (Robyn White, APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNThe Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its next quarterly meetings on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at the O’Malley Family Welcome Center on 317 College Street.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session to discuss information on litigation and ongoing audits, as allowed by TCA 4-35-108(b).

The full board will meet at 9:30am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via Zoom. Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the board to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.

