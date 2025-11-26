Austin Peay State University Football’s Chris Parson Named to Elite Group of 2025 Payton Award Finalists

Clarksville, TN – Chris Parson, a redshirt sophomore quarterback on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team, was named one of 30 finalists for the 2025 Walter Payton Award, which is presented by Stats Perform to the FCS national offensive player of the year, Tuesday.

Parson is the fourth player in Austin Peay State University history and the second quarterback to be named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. APSU’s previous finalists include running back Jay Bailey (17th, 2002), wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson (15th, 2020), and quarterback Mike DiLiello (t-8th, 2023).

Of the 30 finalists, Parson is one of 16 quarterbacks and one of three players from the United Athletic Conference to be named a finalist.

In his first season at Austin Peay State University, Parson ranked third in the FCS in total offense (3,746), fourth in total offense per game (312.2), fourth in points responsible for (222), and fifth in points responsible for per game (18.5), while leading the UAC in all four categories. He also ranked 15th in the FCS and second in the UAC with 14 total touchdowns scored.

Parson also led Austin Peay State University with 168 carries for 743 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 61.9 yards per game. Parson ranked 11th in the FCS, second in the UAC, third in the FCS among QBs, and led UAC QBs in rushing touchdowns. He also ranked 60th in the FCS, fifth in the FCS among QBs, and led UAC QBs in rushing yards.

A native of Brentwood, Tennessee, Parson also ranked eighth in the FCS in passing yards (3,003), 11th in passing yards per game (250.3), and seventh in yards per pass attempt (9.21) – he led the UAC in all three categories. Parson also ranked 10th in the FCS in pass efficiency (160.8), 15th in passing touchdowns (23), and fifth in yards per completion (14.58) – he was second in the UAC in those three categories.

Finally, Parson ranked 33rd in the FCS in completions per game (17.17) and 42nd in completion percentage (.632) – he ranked third in the UAC in both of those categories.

Parson was the only UAC player to post 400-plus yards of total offense in a game this season. He also owns six of the top-nine single-game total offense yardage marks in the UAC and is the only player in the conference to post over 350 yards of total offense multiple times this season, having accomplished that feat six times.

Parson recorded 487 yards of total offense – an APSU single-game record – and 194 rushing yards – an APSU single-game quarterback record – against No. 5 Tarleton State. Parson’s 487 yards of total offense is the eighth-best single-game mark in the FCS this season and the best in the UAC, surpassing the conference’s previous single-game high by 88 yards.

Parson’s 194 rushing yards against Tarleton State is the fifth-best single-game total in the UAC this season and is the best single-game by a quarterback in the conference, surpassing the league’s previous single-game high by a quarterback by 85 yards.

Parson also set the Austin Peay single-season records for total offense per game, pass efficiency, rushing yards by a quarterback, and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, while tying the record of touchdowns responsible for (37).

Parson also posted the second-most yards of total offense and the second-best completion percentage in a season, while recording the third-most passing yards in a season in program history.

Finally, in just one season, Parson was able to record the ninth-most yards of total offense in a career in program history, while also ranking second in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, fifth in rushing yards by a quarterback, seventh in touchdowns responsible for, ninth in passing yards, and 10th in passing yards in a career.

The Walter Payton Award, celebrating its 39th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show, January 3rd, in Nashville, Tennessee.