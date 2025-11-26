Clarksville Obituary: Mary Nell Hodges Rankin

Clarksville, TN – Mary Nell Hodges Rankin passed away on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at Uffelman Estates. She was born on February 25th, 1930, to the late Homer M. and Nancy Johnson Hodges.
In addition to her parents, Mary Nell was preceded in death by her husbands, James H. Gray, and Oscar L. Rankin Sr; brothers, Homer L. Hodges and Billy N. Hodges; and niece, Mary Evelyn Wright.
Surviving family members are her sister-in-law, Barbara Hodges; nieces, Carol Ussery (Laurin), Patti Tankersley, and Jackie Moore (Bobby); many great nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Sue McDougall and Shelly Gray.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, November 28th, 2025, at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating.
The family would like to thank caregivers Joy Hoosier and Carol Wilke, as well as Gentiva Hospice for their care for her in her last days.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040, 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
To send flowers to the family of Mary, please visit our floral store.
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com