Clarksville Obituary: Pamela “Mom” Annette Jones

Clarksville, TN – Pamela “Mom” Annette Jones age 65, of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 25th, 2025 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Monday, December 1st, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The Jones family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and again from 10:00am until the hour of service Monday afternoon at the funeral home.
Pamela entered this life on November 24th, 1960 in Nashville, TN, daughter to Clarence Eugene Bennett and Geneva Odell Bennett. Pamela was a mother to all and was very talented with crafts while also being an excellent cook. However, her true passion in life was taking care of her family; she will be greatly missed.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Clarence “Bo” Bennett.
Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, David Edward Thomas Jones; children, Lisa, David, Deanna, Anthony, Travis; her mother, Geneva Bennett; siblings, Joseph Bennett, and Elizabeth Bennett. Mom also leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Kollin, Koby, Conner, Sebastian, Hannah, Brooklyn, Kayden, LillyAnn, Justen, Merida, Aaron, and Warner.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
