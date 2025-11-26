46.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 26, 2025
Clarksville Police Attempt to Locate Robert B. Reddy III for Informational Purposes Only

Robert B. Reddy III
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD_ is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 43-year-old Robert B. Reddy III. Mr. Reddy is not a person of interest and is not suspected of any criminal activity.

Investigators simply need to speak with him regarding information related to an ongoing investigation.

Mr. Reddy is believed to be homeless, and officers have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD Sergeant Matthew Ferrell at 931.614.5631 or call 911 so officers can make contact with him.

