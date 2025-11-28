Clarksville Obituary: Ira Bead Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Ira Bead Jr., age 77 of Clarksville, TN passed away November 25th, 2025 at Tristar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.
Ira was born February 16th, 1948 the son of the late Ira and Marie House Beard.
He was a carpenter and a loving husband and father.
Keeping with Ira’s wishes no public service will be held.
