Clarksville Police Investigate Late-Night Shooting on Heritage Pointe Circle

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, November 27th, 2025, at approximately 10:42pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting that had already occurred at 867 Heritage Pointe Circle.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. First-responding officers immediately initiated CPR until Montgomery County EMS arrived on the scene. He was then transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS, and his current condition is unknown.

Officers have detained a person of interest, and detectives are en route to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.