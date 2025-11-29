APSU Soccer’s Lauryn Berry, Ellie Dreas, Sophie Davidson Earn Spots on CSC Academic All-District Team

Greenwood, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer’s Lauryn Berry, Sophie Davidson, and Ellie Dreas were named to the 2025 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer team, selected by College Sports Communicators, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the pitch and in the classroom.

Lauryn Berry, a native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, completed her junior season with the Govs, leading the ASUN with 116 total saves. Her 6.44 saves per game ranked second in the league and also ranked 10th in the NCAA. In her career, she has a total of 191 saves, which ranks fourth in an Austin Peay State University career.

Dreas, a native of Covington, Kentucky, finished her senior season starting all 18 matches for the Govs and seeing 1,492 minutes on the pitch. She finished her career with 6,084 minutes, which is the eighth-most of any Gov in their career. She also led the Governors with 31 shots and 16 on goal this season.

Davidson, a native of Fulton, Maryland, came to Austin Peay State University in the 2024 season after transferring from George Mason. She completed her senior season, seeing 882 minutes on the pitch, and picked up her first-career assist as a Governor at Central Arkansas on October 5, which helped the team earn its first ASUN point of the season.