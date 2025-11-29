Clarksville Obituary: Catherine “Katie” Clements Shelton

Clarksville, TN – Catherine “Katie” Clements Shelton, age 90, of Erin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 27th, 2025, surrounded by her family. Born on July 16th, 1935, Katie spent the majority of her life in the close-knit communities of Erin, ten years in Elkton, KY, her last two years in Smyrna, TN, all of which her faith, kindness, and gentle spirit touched all who knew her.

Katie was a beautiful woman inside and out; known for her unwavering devotion to her Christian faith. She cherished simple joys-time with her family, the peaceful sounds of nature, rocking on the front porch, and tending to flowers. She had a sweet singing voice, loved Elvis and church hymns, and expressed her creativity as a talented artist. She also had a delightful knack for finding four-leaf clovers, a small reflection of how she noticed life’s little blessings.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Adam Carlton “Clem” Clements, and Joe Shelton; her father, Russell Bryant; her mother, Mary Lillilan Batson; her brother, Russell O. Bryant; and her sister, Marjorie (Monnie) Rye Sexton.

She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Carla (Jimmy) Clements Standard; their children, Wesley and Jamison; daughter, Christy (Mike) Clements Parker; their children, Dustin (Heather) Parker; their daughters, Brynn and Blaire; Rachel (Daniel) Risen; and their sons, Paxton and William; Alyson (Daniel) Vickers. She is also survived by her devoted, childhood, best friend, Patsy Porch.

Rooted in love, simplicity, and faith, Catherine “Katie” Clements Shelton will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Wednesday December 3rd, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Batson Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Standard, Mike Parker, Dustin Parker, Jamison Standard, Daniel Risen, and Daniel Vickers. Wesley Standard will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN 37061, 931.289.4277, navefuneralhomes.com