14 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Suffers 99-77 Loss as #3 UCLA Stay Hot from the Field

Los Angeles, CA – No. 14/11 Tennessee women’s basketball team had four players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with a No. 3/3 UCLA squad that shot 58.5 percent from the field and 59 percent beyond the arc to seize a 99-77 win at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Vols (5-2) were led by a career-high 25 points from senior Janiah Barker, who went three of seven beyond the arc in her return to the court where she played last season for the Bruins. Also scoring in double digits were senior Nya Robertson with 12, redshirt junior Talaysia Cooper with 11 and senior Zee Spearman with 10.

UCLA (8-1) was paced by Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice, who fired in 29 and 20 points, respectively, with Jaquez hitting five of six three-point attempts. Gianna Kneepkens had a 4-of-6 day beyond the arc to finish with 19, helping her team shoot 10 of 17 from long range on the day.

The Bruins jumped on top 3-0, but the Lady Vols jostled with them to move ahead 4-3 on a Barker put-back, 7-6 on a Cooper three and 10-8 on a Barker old-fashioned three-point play before the teams headed to the 5:00 media break knotted at 10. The hosts moved ahead by six, 18-12, at the 2:06 mark and by nine, 24-15, with 1:07 to go, but a three by Mia Pauldo and another by Barker pulled Tennessee back within five, 26-21 by the end of the quarter.

Barker stuck a trey to cut the gap to two to open the second stanza, but UCLA pushed its lead back to seven, 31-24, on a Rice layup with 7:50 remaining. Tennessee whittled at the deficit, getting a Jaida Civil three, a pair of Alyssa Latham free throws and a Deniya Prawl three to trim the margin to two, 36-34, with 5:55 to go. A Kaniya Boyd corner three propelled UT into the lead, 37-36, but a Jaquez jumper sent the Bruins into the 4:51 media timeout with a 38-37 edge. UCLA continued that momentum after the break, outscoring the Lady Vols 11-2 the rest of the way to take a 49-39 lead at the intermission.

Tennessee cut the deficit to eight three times early in the third period, including 53-45 on a pair of Barker free throws with 7:39 left, but UCLA answered each time and built its lead to 12, 57-45, forcing a Lady Vol timeout with 6:32 to go. The Bruins increased the lead to 15, 60-45, on a Kneepkens deep ball, but a pair of Robertson threes cut the margin to 13, 64-51, by the 4:51 media timeout.

UCLA, though, outscored UT 7-2 out of the break, taking a 71-53 lead and forcing a timeout with 1:43 to go. After the Bruins hit two more buckets after that to extend their run to 11 and lead to 23, Robertson drained a three to trim the gap to 20 before the end of the quarter.

The Lady Vols refused to fold, using a 7-0 surge on a pair of Robertson free throws and layups from Barker and Prawl to trim the deficit to 13, 76-63, and force a UCLA timeout with 8:36 to go. A Prawl free throw completed the old-school three-point play to trim it to 12, 76-64, and a Cooper layup narrowed it to 10, 76-66, with 8:08 left. An 8-0 Bruin run in response to UT’s 10-0 burst, though, moved the hosts back in front by 18, 84-66, and the Big Orange could come no closer than 15 the rest of the way.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee women’s basketball team heads to Northern California for a 6:15pm PT (8:15pm CT / 9:15pm ET) tilt at Stanford on Wednesday in Maples Pavilion. ESPN2 will televise that contest, which is part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge. The game will be available on Lady Vol Radio Network stations and via live stream on UTSports.com.