Austin Peay State University to Offer Free Community Workshop with Award-Winning Playwright Shepsu Aakhu

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is hosting playwright Shepsu Aakhu for a free public workshop on Tuesday, December 2nd, from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Margaret Fort Trahern Lab Theatre.

“I worked with Shepsu in graduate school, and it was one of the defining moments in my training,” said Talon Beeson, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance. “I’m thrilled that APSU can give that same opportunity to the community and students.”

For more information about this playwriting masterclass, contact Talon Beeson beesont@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/.

About the Playwright

Shepsu Aakhu is a founding member of the Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre (MPAACT) and has developed several critically acclaimed works for the organization.

Among them are: Never the Milk and Honey; By Association; Starting Over; Feral; Warm on the Coolin’ Board; Speaking in Tongues/Babel; Ten Square; Kiwi Black; The Abesha Conspiracy; Kosi Dasa; and Trouble the Water. Shepsu is a two-time recipient of the Theodore Ward Prize for Playwriting (Ten Square & Kiwi Black), an Artistic Fellow in Scriptworks (Illinois Arts Council – 2004), and a six-time nominee for Best Original Work (BTAA of Chicago) with awards for The Abesha Conspiracy and Trouble the Water.

Additionally, he is a seven-time nominee for the Joseph Jefferson Citation, with awards for Best New Work (Speaking in Tongues/Babel), and Original Music (Kosi Dasa and Kiwi).

Shepsu also writes for television and feature films.

About the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

Austin Peay State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, audition or in any dance company.

It offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts with concentrations in acting, dance, design, musical theatre, and stage management as well as a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in theatre and dance.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.